JUST IN
Renowned Indian architect Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi passes away at 95
India will have a unique place in the global economy: Kumar Mangalam Birla
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi heads to India amid investment push
Delhi MCD Mayoral election postponed over ruckus for second time
5.8-magnitude quake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan
Mayor of Delhi: Election process and role in administering national capital
Chandigarh court evacuated after bomb threat call, police launch search
SVPI airport plans development projects to cater passenger traffic demand
Light rain triggers by western disturbance in parts of eastern Rajasthan
Haryana Police beef up security measures across state for Republic Day
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Renowned Indian architect Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi passes away at 95
icon-arrow-left
Delhi Police files over 6600-page charge sheet in Mehrauli murder case
Business Standard

Delhi Police intensifies security arrangements ahead of Republic Day

The Delhi Police have stepped up anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling in the national capital ahead of Republic Day to thwart any untoward incidents, officials said on Tuesday

Topics
Delhi Police | Republic Day | Security alert

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Police intensifies anti-sabotage, patrolling ahead of Republic Day
Delhi Police intensifies anti-sabotage, patrolling ahead of Republic Day. Photo: ANI

The Delhi Police have stepped up anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling in the national capital ahead of Republic Day to thwart any untoward incidents, officials said on Tuesday.

Anti-sabotage checks are being conducted in markets, high footfall areas and other prominent places by the Bomb Disposal Team along with dog squads, police said.

The police are checking hotels and lodges as well as sensitising the staff there to inform police immediately about any suspicious person or activity, they said.

All Assistant Commissioner of Police and Station House Officers have been holding meetings with members of the Residents Welfare Association and Market Welfare Associations and briefing them about security measures in place for Republic Day, police said.

The Delhi Police has also been creating awareness on social media and asking people to alert them about any suspicious person, activity or article, they said.

Tenant and servant verifications are also being done, police said, adding that surprise checks are being conducted at hotels, guest houses and 'dharamshalas', police said.

Several districts have also conducted mock drills to check their preparedness for anti-terror measures, police said.

According to officials, anti-terror measures have been intensified in coordination with other security agencies since Delhi has always been a target for terrorists or anti-social elements.

This year, extra pickets have been deployed on bordering areas to ensure no mischievous elements gain entry into the national capital, officials said.

Besides the internal meetings of Delhi Police, inter-state coordination meetings are also being held to ensure there are no lapse of security, they said, adding that checking have been intensified at malls, markets, railway and metro stations and bus terminals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi Police

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 17:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU