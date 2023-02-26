Delhi Police registers case over ruckus between AAP, BJP councillors

JUST IN
A case has been registered in connection with the ruckus between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors outside the Civic Centre, police said

ANI  General News 

Police deployment
Representative Image (Photo: ANI)

A case has been registered in connection with the ruckus between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors outside the Civic Centre, police said.

According to the Delhi Police, a "situation-based" case under section 160 (punishment for committing affray) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on Saturday after the "political drama" outside the Civic Centre on Friday.

The police further clarified that the case is not related to the complaints filed by the BJP and AAP against each other. The investigations are in progress and further action will be taken after taking the legal opinion, the police added.

Earlier, the MCD House in Delhi witnessed chaos on Friday as BJP and AAP members resorted to punches, jostling and rained blows at each other over the results of the election to the six-member standing committee. The unruly scenes erupted after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid.

It was the third day of commotion in the House.

BJP Councillor Meenakshi Sharma later filed a police complaint at Kamla Market Police Station against AAP Councillors for "causing grievous harm and injury and committing criminal assault with women Councillors of BJP intending to outrage the modesty and giving threat of life with criminal conspiracy"

AAP members also reached the Kamla Market police station to file an FIR against BJP. They alleged an "attempt of murder on AAP's women councillor".

Both BJP and AAP blamed each other for the violence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 20:06 IST

