Delhi police takes to social media to address queries on weekend curfew

As weekend curfew will come into force in from Friday, the Police took to Twitter to address people's queries regarding the latest restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The police, through its official Twitter handle, on Thursday said keeping the infection in mind, weekend curfew shall be imposed in from Friday onwards.

"If you have any questions related to it, #DelhiPolice will answer them.....Please drop your queries in comments or tweet it to us using #CurfewFAQ, it tweeted.

The force further said it will answer all queries related to the weekend curfew, be it on what is exempted and what is not...Do you need an e-pass to get out of the house? Or are you eligible for inter or intra-state travel?



A district official said the authorities will step up enforcement and take stern action if any violators are caught. We have formed extra teams to ensure that CAB and DDMA orders are strictly followed, he said.

Meanwhile, in a massive surge, Delhi on Thursday recorded 15,097 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and six deaths, while the positivity rate mounted to 15.34 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

The number of new cases recorded on Thursday is 41 per cent more than the figure the day before.

The huge spike in fresh cases over the past several days here is being recorded amid a significant jump in cases of the new Omicron variant of the virus.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi has now risen to 25,127.

