Delhi Police to deploy 4 quick reaction teams for helping Covid patients

The Delhi Police will deploy at least four well-equipped Quick Reaction Teams in southwest district for facilitating medical assistance and oxygen support to Covid patients, officials said on Wednesday.
The community policing initiative has been started under the Yuva scheme of the Delhi Police, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, "We have selected 30 Yuva trainees and started their training for first aid, CPR, disaster management, operation of oxygen concentrators through our NGO partners and hospitals."
After completing the training, these volunteers equipped with oxygen concentrators will be deployed in QRT (Quick Reaction Team) vans and Delhi Police staff will respond to emergency calls for providing first aid support to Covid patients, he said.
"We all have seen the disaster situation and overcrowded health infrastructure, and unavailability of essential medical interventions and oxygen support. Due to this, we have lost many lives," he said.
"As per the instruction of the Commissioner of Delhi Police, we all are preparing to fight any unforeseen circumstances," Singh added.
The Yuva initiative aims to connect with youth by upgrading their skills as per their competencies. It helps them to get gainful employment under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna of the Ministry of Skill Development.
