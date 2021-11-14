Delhi pollution: Haryana shuts schools, imposes restrictions in 4 districts

The government on Sunday announced various measures including closure of all schools, work from home for employees and ban on all types of construction in four districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar till November 17.

An order in this regard was issued by the State Disaster Management Authority with an aim to curb air pollution in these four districts sharing borders with Delhi and falling in the Capital Region (NCR).

The guidelines will come into force with immediate effect, according to the order.

The government's steps came a day after the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government announced similar measures to deal with the pollution crisis.

"Keeping in view the rising levels of air pollution in the districts of Haryana around the Capital Territory, Delhi which is Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar, the Haryana government has decided that all schools will remain closed with immediate effect till November 17, 2021," an official spokesperson said.

The state government is voluntarily putting a number of measures in operation with immediate effect in these four districts, he said.

With an aim to reduce 30 per cent plying of vehicles on roads which will impact vehicular emissions and also reduce dust in the air, all government and private offices are advised to work from home, the spokesman said.

"Vehicles older than 10/15 years (Diesel/Petrol respectively) shall be strictly checked with regard to emissions and impounded accordingly," he added.

He said there will be a complete ban on all types of construction and development activities.

Mechanized stone crushers and hot mix plants used in construction activities shall be closed. No trash burning by municipal bodies shall be allowed, he further said.

Stubble burning shall be prohibited and no manual sweeping of roads shall be allowed, he added.

He said water sprinkling on roads will be done to control dust pollution.

The deputy commissioners will constitute joint inspection teams for enforcing the above directions and shall ensure extensive checking, monitoring and action against the violators in accordance with law issued from time to time by the Haryana government.

He said these guidelines will come into force with immediate effect and remain operational till November 17, 2021.

Strict compliance of the same directions be ensured by all concerned, the spokesman said.

