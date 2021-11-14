Delhi pollution: Haryana shuts schools, imposes restrictions in 4 districts

-
ALSO READ
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
Haryana govt bans firecrackers in 14 NCR districts, restrictions in others
Back to school: Gurugram, Delhi schools reopen to near empty classrooms
Air purifier makers see a surge in sales as pollution level worsens
Experts welcome permanent air quality commission in NCR region
-
The Haryana government on Sunday announced various measures including closure of all schools, work from home for employees and ban on all types of construction in four districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar till November 17.
An order in this regard was issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority with an aim to curb air pollution in these four districts sharing borders with Delhi and falling in the National Capital Region (NCR).
The guidelines will come into force with immediate effect, according to the order.
The Haryana government's steps came a day after the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government announced similar measures to deal with the pollution crisis.
"Keeping in view the rising levels of air pollution in the districts of Haryana around the National Capital Territory, Delhi which is Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar, the Haryana government has decided that all schools will remain closed with immediate effect till November 17, 2021," an official spokesperson said.
The state government is voluntarily putting a number of measures in operation with immediate effect in these four districts, he said.
With an aim to reduce 30 per cent plying of vehicles on roads which will impact vehicular emissions and also reduce dust in the air, all government and private offices are advised to work from home, the spokesman said.
"Vehicles older than 10/15 years (Diesel/Petrol respectively) shall be strictly checked with regard to emissions and impounded accordingly," he added.
He said there will be a complete ban on all types of construction and development activities.
Mechanized stone crushers and hot mix plants used in construction activities shall be closed. No trash burning by municipal bodies shall be allowed, he further said.
Stubble burning shall be prohibited and no manual sweeping of roads shall be allowed, he added.
He said water sprinkling on roads will be done to control dust pollution.
The deputy commissioners will constitute joint inspection teams for enforcing the above directions and shall ensure extensive checking, monitoring and action against the violators in accordance with law issued from time to time by the Haryana government.
He said these guidelines will come into force with immediate effect and remain operational till November 17, 2021.
Strict compliance of the same directions be ensured by all concerned, the spokesman said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU