Delhi records 1,365 Covid-19 cases, zero fatality; positivity rate at 6.35%

Delhi recorded 1,365 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 6.35 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
A total of 21,501 tests were conducted in the city on Wednesday, it stated.
With the new cases, the national capital's overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18,89,769, while the death toll remained at 26,177, the data showed.
Delhi had reported 1,354 cases with a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent and one fatality due to the disease on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it had reported 1,414 cases with a positivity rate of 5.97 per cent and one death due to the disease.
The city had on Monday reported 1,076 cases with a positivity rate of 6.42 per cent. On Sunday, it saw 1,485 cases as the positivity rate stood at 4.89 per cent.
There are 5,746 active cases in the national capital, down from 5,853 the previous day. The number of containment zones has risen to 1,473 from 1,343 on Wednesday, the data shared in a bulletin showed.
The hospitalisation rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total number of active cases, it stated.
Currently, 192 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 4,189 are recuperating in home-isolation, the bulletin stated.
Of the 9,593 beds for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 208 (2.17 per cent) are occupied, it stated.
The spurt in COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate in Delhi over the last few weeks does not suggest the onset of a new wave, but people should keep basic mitigation measures in place to prevent the spread of the infection, experts have said.
Eminent epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya had said the test positivity rate is stagnant, and it means the infection is spreading at the same rate and that there is no wave.
There is a subtle change in the hospitalisation rate which also proves that there is no wave, Lahariya had said.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week said COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital but the situation was not serious as people were not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate was low.
He had attributed the low hospitalisation rate to vaccinations and naturally acquired immunity.
