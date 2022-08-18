JUST IN
CUET-UG phase-4: Students struggle with changes in exam dates, centres
Mumbai reports 1,201 new Covid cases, highest since June-end
As Gautam Adani gets Z security, a look at the X, Y, Z and Z+ of protection
Top headlines: Boat with ammo in Maha coast; Mittal hails ease of doing biz
DOLO-650 makers distributed freebies worth Rs 1,000 cr to doctors: FMRAI
Yacht found off Raigad coast belongs to Australian, no terror angle: Govt
Indian apps, games record 200% rise in active monthly users: Google Play
Boat found with weapons off Raigad coast belongs to Australian: Fadnavis
'We cannot pretend Covid is not here,' says WHO chief as deaths rise
Govt blocks 8 YouTube channels third time in 5 months, uses new IT Rules
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
As Gautam Adani gets Z security, a look at the X, Y, Z and Z+ of protection
Business Standard

Mumbai reports 1,201 new Covid cases, highest since June-end

On Wednesday, the city had recorded 975 new infections and two pandemic-related deaths

Topics
Coronavirus | Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

coronavirus, covid-19, vaccine, vaccination, Mumbai
Health workers testing for Covid-19 at a railway station in Mumbai collect swab samples from passengers. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai on Thursday reported 1,201 new coronavirus infections, highest since June 30, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The city also reported two pandemic-related deaths.

On Wednesday Mumbai had recorded 975 new infections and two fatalities.

The new cases in India's financial capital crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time on Thursday after June 30 when 1,265 infections and one fatality had been reported.

The cases had dipped steadily thereafter.

The city's caseload stands at 11,35,680 while the death toll is 19,670, as per the BMC release.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases -- the period taken for the caseload to double -- dipped to 949 days from 1,088 days on Wednesday.

As many as 11,253 coronavirus tests were conducted in the city since Wednesday evening, which took the tally of samples tested so far to 1,79,80,370.

A day before, 8,173 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the city.

The tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,10,298 with 681 patients recovering during the day.

The city has a recovery rate of 97.8 per cent and 5,712 active COVID-19 cases.

Of 1,201 new COVID-19 cases, only 56 patients were symptomatic, the BMC said.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.072 per cent for the period between August 11 and 17.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 18:53 IST

`