Delhi records 2,509 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest daily spike in 2 months

The national capital on Wednesday recorded 2,509 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in nearly two months, taking the tally to over 1.79 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,481, authorities said.

Nineteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Health department.

The last time recorded more than 2,500 fresh cases was on July 3 (2,520 cases).

The city on Tuesday reported2,312 new cases.

The number of active cases in the city rose to 16,502 on Wednesday from 15,870 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 new cases till date.

The COVID-19 death toll in stood at 4,462 on Tuesday.

The bulletin on Wednesday said the death toll from the infection has risen to 4,481 and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,79,569.

The positivity rate stood at 8.7 per cent, while the recovery rate was over 88 per cent, it said.

Also, the number of containment zones jumped to 894 on Wednesday from846the previous day, the bulletin said.

