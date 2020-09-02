Coronavirus update: Ladakh reports 52 new cases, tally reaches 2,733

JUST IN
India's Covid-19 fatality rate at 1.76%, global average at 3.3%: Health min
The number of cases of the pathogen rose to 2,733 with 52 more people testing positive for the infection, including 46 in Leh and six in Kargil, according to the officials

Press Trust of India  |  Leh 

An octogenarian died of the novel coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the toll to 35 on Wednesday, officials said.

The number of cases of the pathogen rose to 2,733 with 52 more people testing positive for the infection, including 46 in Leh and six in Kargil, according to the officials.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) declined to 720 -- 456 in Leh and 264 in Kargil. The total recoveries climbed to 1,978 with 104 more people having recuperated, the officials said.

An 85-year-old man succumbed to the infection in Kargil on Tuesday, taking the toll in the district 22, while there were 13 deaths in Leh, the officials said.

Wed, September 02 2020. 15:54 IST

