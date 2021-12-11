Delhi records coldest night of season at 8.3 degrees Celcius, says IMD

-
ALSO READ
Check IND vs NZ WTC final playing 11, Southampton weather forecast here
Warm weather conditions in Delhi; IMD issues green alert from October 12-16
'It's cloudy but no rain': Karthik shares weather update ahead of Day 3
Delhi records minimum temp of 26.5 deg C, rains predicted in afternoon
Tamil Nadu likely to receive light to moderate rain today: Weather agency
-
The national capital recorded its coldest night of the season on Thursday with the temperature dipping to 8.3 degrees Celcius, the India Meteorological Department said.
An official of the weather agency told ANI, "Last night was the coldest in Delhi with the temperature plummeting to 8.3 degrees Celsius. It was the coldest night of this season till now."
Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital on Saturday morning slipped to 301 in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
The PM 10 was recorded at 217 in the 'moderate' category and PM 2.5 was recorded at 121 in the 'very poor' category at 9:17 am.
The air quality of Delhi was at the 'poor' category for the last three days.
Meanwhile, with the AQI at 303, the air quality in Gurugram also slipped to the 'very poor' category. The air quality in Noida remains 'very poor' with the AQI at 301.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU