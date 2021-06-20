Delhi records maximum temperature of 34.2 degree Celsius, below season avg

-
-
The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.
According to officials of the department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.
The relative humidity was 60 per cent at 5.30 pm, they said.
The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thundery development on Monday.
The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.
