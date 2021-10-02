Delhi records minimum temp of 26.7 deg C, light rains likely in afternoon

-
The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday was recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, and the weatherman has forecast light rain during the day.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the humidity was recorded at 83 per cent.
The weather department has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature will be settled around 34 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.
The air quality index was recorded in the ''moderate'' category at 128, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.
