Delhi records minimum temperature at 25.5 deg C; light rain expected: IMD

The Delhiites woke up to cloudy skies as the minimum temperature on Saturday settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal for this time of the year, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.
The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius, it said.
A generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain is expected during the day, the bulletin said.
The city has been witnessing waterlogging and traffic jam in several of its parts caused by brief spells of rainfall in the last few days.
The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 96 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.
The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (69) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
