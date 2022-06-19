JUST IN
Delhi records minimum temperature of 24.5 deg C after light rains

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average, the IMD said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vehicles move slowly during a traffic jam following heavy rain, near Akshardham in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Vehicles move slowly during a traffic jam following heavy rain, near Akshardham in New Delhi (Photo: PTI/File)

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi recorded 1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, they said.

The relative humidity recorded was 85 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies for the day with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 32.7 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season's average, and the minimum at 24.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, June 19 2022. 11:39 IST

