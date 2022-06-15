Intense convection over east, NE India may help monsoon to advance: IMD

Intense convection over large parts of east India, NE India Odisha, Tamil Nadu, among other places, late on Tuesday night may help in further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"There is intense convection over parts of - Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas of Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh - apart from northeast India, south Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu," said a senior meteorologist.

Isolated moderate/intense thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds - speed occasionally increasing to 50-60 kmph - with rainfall over these areas is very likely during couple of hours, the warning said and suggested necessary precautions by all.

The convection patch is persisting over and during night time, it may cause moderate to severe thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds as mentioned, it added.

"There was no monsoon advance on Tuesday. But our forecast yesterday and earlier in the day had said conditions are favorable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of north Arabian Sea, some more parts of Gujarat, some parts of south Madhya Pradesh, entire central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts of Vidarbha and Telangana, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh, west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, entire sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some more parts of Bihar during subsequent 2-3 days," said a meteorologist.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through Diu, Nandurbar, Jalgano, Parbhani, Bidar, Tirupati, Puducherry, along the Bay of Bengal, then Balurghat and Supaul, as on Tuesday.

Large parts of NE India, especially Assam and Meghalaya, are already receiving very heavy rainfall and would continue for next five days. The has also predicted that rainfall activity is likely to increase gradually over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/ lightning/gusty winds during next five days.

