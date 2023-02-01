JUST IN
Major slide hampers movement of vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar national highway
Business Standard

Delhi records minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, AQI of 156

The weatherman has forecast strong surface winds during day time with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius

Delhi | Air Quality Index | New Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhiites woke up to a windy Wednesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 156, which is in the moderate category.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 100 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast strong surface winds during day time with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 09:58 IST

