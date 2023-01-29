JUST IN
Human activity degraded more than a third of remaining Amazon forest: Study
How CO2 removal can take us back to ideal state of pre-industrial era
How Burning trees in Brazil's Amazon melts snow in the Himalayas
Earth to have close encounter with small asteroid this week: NASA Systems
New blood test can detect Alzheimer's 3.5 yrs before diagnosis: Scientists
Wheat sowing up 0.37% to 34.1 mn hectare so far; crop condition good: Data
Children's 'rushed' immunity makes them open to Covid reinfection: Study
Burning plastic waste worsens pollution situation in west Uttar Pradesh
Indian industry turns to biomass as capital bans coal in pollution fight
Delhi LG Saxena flags off 13 multipurpose vehicles to fight smog, pollution
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
Cong launches Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign in UP to connect with people
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude jolts parts of Pak; epicentre in Tajikistan

According to the Meteorological Department, the quake's depth was 150 km with the epicentre being in Tajikistan

Topics
Pakistan  | Earthquake

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Earthquake, quake
Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan on Sunday but so far there was no report of any loss to life or property.

According to the Meteorological Department, the quake's depth was 150 km with the epicentre being in Tajikistan.

The department also reported that the latest tremor hit the country at around 12:54 pm and had a longitude of 69.65 East and a latitude of 38.65 North.

However, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, an independent tracker of earthquakes through crowdsourced information, said that the earthquake took place near Attock in Punjab province of Pakistan.

Radio Pakistan reported that there were no immediate reports of casualties. The tremor was felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other areas of the country.

Pakistan is located in a quake-prone region. The deadliest jolt in 2005 killed more than 74,000 people in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 16:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.