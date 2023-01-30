Rains in Delhi, maximum temperature dips to 5 degrees below normal: IMD

-
ALSO READ
What does Parliament's winter session mean for you?
Delhi govt launches 15-point winter action plan to combat air pollution
Rain lashes Central Delhi; IMD sees similar weather conditions tomorrow
Odisha, West Bengal, Telangana likely to get heavy rain today: IMD
Limited data a challenge for accurate weather prediction: M Rajeevan
-
Light showers in the national capital further intensified cold conditions on Sunday taking the maximum temperature to 17.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the average for the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the city settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average for the season.
The relative humidity oscillated between 77 per cent and 95 per cent, IMD said.
The national capital received 3.3 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, it added.
The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers during the morning for Monday, adding that the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 10 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.
On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 23.8 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 357 at 9 pm, according to the ministry of earth sciences' real-time data.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
According to the forecast by the ministry's air quality early warning system, the air quality is likely to improve to the moderate category from January 30 to February 1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 00:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU