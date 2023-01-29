JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi govt to launch realtime pollution factors gathering mechanism

The pollution forecasts will also help the government in taking policy decisions in time, the state Environment minister said

Topics
Delhi | Delhi government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Monday inaugurate a "super site" and a mobile van which will collect pollution data in realtime and tell its constituents.

Delhi would become the first city in the country to get a realtime source segmentation of air pollution that will help in identifying factors responsible for increase in air pollution at any place in Delhi, Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

"The super site facility is located at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya premises near ITO. The project has been initiated by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, and TERI, Rai said in a statement.

The pollution forecasts will also help the government in taking policy decisions in time, the state Environment minister said.

The launch of the super site is one of the most important aspects of Delhi's campaign to combat pollution.

Based on the data, this super site will also assist in forecasting air pollution levels enabling the government to deploy its resources to combat pollution, he said.

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 22:10 IST

