Delhi registers minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius, says IMD

-
ALSO READ
Mercury rises in Delhi; minimum temperature at 19 degrees Celsius: IMD
At 24.6 deg C, Delhi records lowest maximum temperature of season so far
Delhi records season's lowest minimum temperature at 11.4 degree Celsius
IMD predicts light rainfall in parts of Delhi NCR for next two hours
Delhi set to record coldest November in at least a decade: IMD data
-
Delhi on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius, the highest of this season so far, the India Meteorological Department said.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius and there's a possibility of drizzle during the day, it said.
On Thursday, the maximum temperature stood at 35.3 degrees Celsius, five notches more than normal and the highest this year so far, the MeT Department said.
Light rain is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, the IMD said.
The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the " very poor" category. The air quality index (AQI) was 303 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while an AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU