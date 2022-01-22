MP sees 11,274 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; positivity rate now 13.4%

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
-
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 8,82,906 on Saturday after the detection of 11,274 new cases, while the death toll increased by five to touch 10,562, an official said.
The positivity rate stood at 13.4 per cent as against 12 per cent on Friday, when the state had recorded 9,603 coronavirus infections, he said.
The recovery count was 8,10,956 as 4,966 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 61,388, the official said.
Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 3,169 and 2,107 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.
With 83,694 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,52,30,640, the official added.
A government release said 10,85,86,958 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,11,440 on Saturday.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,82,906, new cases 11,274, death toll 10562, recoveries 8,10,956, active cases 61,388, number of tests so far 2,52,30,640.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU