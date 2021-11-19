Covid-19: Delhi records 47 fresh cases; positivity rate 0.08%

on Thursday recorded zero daily deaths due to COVID-19 and 47 fresh cases of the disease with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, data shared by the city's health department showed.

The number of cumulative cases now stands at 14,40,575. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, according to the data.

The death toll due to the infection in stands at 25,095, it showed.

Four COVID-19 fatalities have been reported so far this month, two on November 12, and one each on November 14 and 15. The city reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent on Thursday, according to the latest bulletin.

On Wednesday, 44 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

A total of 59,212 COVID-19 tests -- 48,890 RT-PCR and 10,322 rapid antigen -- were conducted in the city a day ago, the bulletin said.

