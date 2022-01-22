Gujarat sees 23,150 new Covid case, 15 deaths in last 24 hours

recorded 23,150 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, its second highest single-day surge since the outbreak of the pandemic, increasing the tally of confirmed cases to 10,45,938, a state health department official said.

The addition to the tally was higher than the 21,225 recorded a day earlier but lower than the record 24,485 witnessed on Thursday, he pointed out.

For the fourth consecutive day, reported over a dozen COVID-19 fatalities, he said.

Fifteen deaths, comprising six in Ahmedabad, four in Surat, three in Bhavnagar and one each in Rajkot and Navsari, took the toll to 10,230, he added.

So far, 9.05,833 people have been discharged post recovery, including 10,103 during the day, leaving the state with 1,29,875 active cases.

Ahmedabad led with 8,332 cases, followed by Vadodara with 3,709 cases, Surat 2,488, and Rajkot 2,021, among other districts, he said.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in reached 9.62 crore after 1.88 lakh people got jabs on Saturday, a government release said.

Adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported 36 new cases and 37 more recoveries, taking the Union Territory's tally to 11,096, including four deaths, recovery count to 10,942 and active caseload to 150, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,45,938, new cases 23,150, death toll 10,230, discharged 9,05,833, active cases 1,29,875, people tested so far - figures not released.

