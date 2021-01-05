Delhi reports 442 fresh Covid-19 cases; positivity rate dips to 0.55%

-
ALSO READ
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
Odisha reports 245 fresh coronavirus cases, three fatalities
Centre has not banned export of any Covid-19 vaccine: Health secretary
Assam reports 40 fresh coronavirus infections, 4 new fatalities
Bharat Biotech setting up four vaccine manufacturing facilities
-
Delhi recorded 442 COVID-19 cases and12 new fatalities on Tuesday, even as the positivity rate slumped to 0.55 per cent, authorities said.
The overall infection tally in the city has now gone past 6.27 lakh and the death toll reached 10,609, they said.
The 442 new cases came out of the 79,777 tests conducted the previous day, including 41,633 RT-PCR tests and 38,144 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.
The active cases tally on Tuesday dropped to 4,562 from 4,689 the previous day.
Delhi had recorded 384 cases on Monday, the lowest in over seven months, and the positivity rate was 0.76 per cent.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had Saturday tweeted that the positivity rate had been below one per cent for the past 11 days, and fresh cases were the lowest since May 17.
From December 21-23, the daily cases count had been below the 1000-mark. On December 21, 803 cases were reported; 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23.
However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26. On December 27, 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily cases count was 564, the lowest in the last five months.
On December 29 and 30, the city recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. On December 31, 574 cases were recorded, and 585 on January 1 and 494 on January 2 and 424 on January 3.
The bulletin said that the total number of cases has now climbed to 6,27,698. PTI KND
http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg
We bring the World to you"
Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU