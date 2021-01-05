Delhi reports 442 fresh Covid-19 cases; positivity rate dips to 0.55%

Delhi recorded 442 COVID-19 cases and12 new fatalities on Tuesday, even as the positivity rate slumped to 0.55 per cent, authorities said.

The overall infection tally in the city has now gone past 6.27 lakh and the death toll reached 10,609, they said.

The 442 new cases came out of the 79,777 tests conducted the previous day, including 41,633 RT-PCR tests and 38,144 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The active cases tally on Tuesday dropped to 4,562 from 4,689 the previous day.

Delhi had recorded 384 cases on Monday, the lowest in over seven months, and the positivity rate was 0.76 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had Saturday tweeted that the positivity rate had been below one per cent for the past 11 days, and fresh cases were the lowest since May 17.

From December 21-23, the daily cases count had been below the 1000-mark. On December 21, 803 cases were reported; 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23.

However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26. On December 27, 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily cases count was 564, the lowest in the last five months.

On December 29 and 30, the city recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. On December 31, 574 cases were recorded, and 585 on January 1 and 494 on January 2 and 424 on January 3.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has now climbed to 6,27,698. PTI KND



http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg



We bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)