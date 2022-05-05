Electricity subsidy to only those who opt for it from October 1: Kejriwal

Amid the power crisis, Chief Minister on Thursday announced that subsidised electricity in the national capital will be given only to those who ask for it. The new rule will be implemented from October 1.

"Now cheap electricity will be optional in . From October 1, the government to provide electricity subsidy to only those who ask for it. We will give options to people whether or not they need electricity subsidy," Kejriwal announced in a press conference.

He added that "the work of asking people about subsidised electricity will begin soon."

At present, consumers in the national capital get ''zero'' power bill up to 200 units of electricity and a subsidy of Rs 800 on consuming 201 to 400 units of power per month.

Addressing the press conference, Kejriwal also announced that the Delhi cabinet has passed the 'Delhi Startup Policy' which will also help Delhi youth run a business in Delhi with the help of financial assistance provided by the government.

"Creating entrepreneurs and business leaders out of our youth is a subject very close to my heart. Our youth has tremendous potential. Given the right opportunities, they can compete with anyone in the world. Not just India, we will see Delhi become the startup destination of the world," added the Delhi CM.

"The government will provide financial help to start-ups through a collateral-free loan, financial parts of rent and employee salaries. It will form a panel of agencies and experts to provide free help to new start-ups in trademark registration and fulfilling other formalities," he said.

Kejriwal said that the Business Blaster program, currently being run in Delhi government schools, will be extended to college students so they could work on their business ideas.

According to Kejriwal, students of state-run institutes can take off for 1-2 years to focus on a business.

"The 20-member task force, having a government officer, academics and business and trade representatives, will decide on registration applications from start-ups," Kejriwal said.

