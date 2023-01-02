Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category in New Year as AQI reaches 301

-
The air quality in the national capital is in the 'very poor' category on Monday with the Air Quality Index reaching 301.
According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in the National Capital Region of Gurugram stood at 353, while it was 351 in Noida.
The AQI in Delhi University area was 314 while it was 176 in IIT Delhi.
In the Airport (T3) area the air quality was recorded at 309.
The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.
The Ministry of Earth Sciences, have issued health advisory through SAFAR saying that everyone should reduce heavy exertion. People with heart disease, older adults and children should avoid longer or heavy exertion, said the SAFAR app.
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 09:37 IST
