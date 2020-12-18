Delhi's air quality 'poor', minimum temp could drop to 3 degrees Celsius

-
-
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Friday, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius in the national capital today.
The overall air quality of the national capital was recorded at 235 at around 8:15 am while the AQI in various parts of the city remained in the 'poor' category.
According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research's (SAFAR) prediction yesterday, cold day conditions are likely to slow down after that.
Better ventilation conditions are likely to continue for the next two days and likely to continue for the next two days and likely to decrease thereafter, as per SAFAR.
An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.
Last month Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged the Commission for Air Quality Management to make the bio-decomposer technology mandatory for all states, stating pollution levels in the national capital rise with an increase in stubble burning in the neighbouring states.
