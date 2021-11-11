Delhi's minimum temperature to dip to 11 degrees this week: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Global Leaders push for 'diplomatic boycott' of Beijing Winter Olympics
Delhi records maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature settles at 39.8 degree celsius in Delhi: IMD
China slams Winter Olympics boycott call, 'politicization of sports'
Ski mountaineering added to 2026 Winter Olympics programme
-
The minimum temperature in the national capital this week will drop to 11 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest update on Thursday.
With a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius, Delhi woke up to a misty Thursday morning with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 360 under the 'very poor' category.
The maximum temperature for the day will settle at 28 degrees Celsius.
This entire week the maximum temperature will fluctuate between 25 to 28 degrees Celsius, the IMD data revealed.
Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 95 per cent.
The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) recorded the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants at 9 a.m. at 69 and 125, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Air Quality Early Warning System forecast for Delhi has indicated the national capital's AQI could improve gradually after remaining in the 'very poor' category from November 10 to 12.
The wind direction continues to be from the northwest direction and conducive for the transport of pollutants from crop residue burning.
The contribution of stubble burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi is predicted to be around 14 per cent on Wednesday. This is down from a figure of 27 per cent on Tuesday, according to the SAFAR forecasting system.
The AQI at a few monitoring stations in the city remained in the 'severe' category (between 401 and 500) on Thursday morning, while others recorded an AQI of 'very poor' (between 301 and 400).
Meanwhile, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 453, ITO 410, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 405, RK Puram 395, Wazirpur 440, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
--IANS
rdk/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU