Ski mountaineering added to 2026 Winter Olympics programme

-
ALSO READ
2026 Olympics plan for Cortina bobsled track, outdoor oval
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
Olympics 2021: Boxing full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Better choice of contraceptives can prevent breast cancer, says study
Olympics 2021: Badminton full schedule, match time, live telecast in India
-
The 138th IOC session unanimously approved on Tuesday the inclusion of ski mountaineering in the programme of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan-Cortina, Italy.
The inclusion was proposed by the IOC Executive Board (EB) at its meeting in June.
Ski mountaineering at Milan-Cortina will consist of five new medal events: two men's events (sprint/individual), two women's events (sprint/individual) and one mixed-gender relay event, reports Xinhua.
An athlete quota of 48, with 24 each for men and women, falls within the overall quota framework of 2,900.
In its decision in June, the IOC EB highlighted some key features of ski mountaineering that supported its potential inclusion on the Milan-Cortina programme, including the same five ski mountaineering events contributing to the success of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, and ski mountaineering's deep historical and sporting roots across the Alpine regions, particularly in Italy.
The IOC said that a full event programme and athlete quotas will be determined at the IOC EB meeting in June 2022.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor