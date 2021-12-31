Delhi's pollution fight: Plenty of orders but little gains in 2021

will remember 2021 as a year of announcements and orders but little gains from the environment point of view, with rising to 2019 levels and the Yamuna, often referred to as the national capital's lifeline, struggling to survive the ecological assault of sewage and industrial effluents.

Stubble burning, rampant firecracker bursting on Diwali and unfavourable meteorological conditions in the early phase of winters turned the city into a gas chamber again.

The thick pungent haze over Delhi-NCR smudged landmarks from view and partially blotted out the sun for several days after Diwali, with green think-tank Centre of calling it one of the longest smog episodes in the city.

Even the 24-meter-tall smog tower in Connaught Place, an ambitious pilot project of the government, could not give breathable air. Officials said smog towers can "reduce pollution only to a certain extent and one cannot expect the large air purifiers to provide clean air on hazardous air quality days".

Environmentalists and scientists have been saying there is no proven record or data globally that establishes that smog towers are effective.

Despite the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issuing a slew of directions, including use of a microbial solution, to states to manage paddy residue, the count of farm fires in Punjab and Haryana exceeded the number recorded in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

On November 7, the share of farm fires in Delhi's pollution rose to 48 percent, the highest in three years.

saw the Supreme Court and the CAQM going all out to pull it out of an air crisis which forced closure of schools and construction and demolition activities for almost a month and a temporary shutdown of six coal-based power plants within a 300-km radius of Delhi and industries in NCR that failed to move to piped natural gas.

The air quality panel imposed curbs on entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services and run on CNG, to cut down vehicular pollution.The CAQM issued a total of 47 directions and seven advisories during the year to curb

While the city government ran several campaigns to reduce air pollution, including 'Red Light On Gaadi Off', anti-dust and anti-burning drives, there is no data to establish these efforts yielded results.

An extended Monsoon and record-breaking rainfall gave Delhi its best air quality in October in four years, but the in November was the worst in the month since 2015.

December recorded the longest streak of six 'severe' air quality days since 2015.

A government official said Delhi will be better prepared to deal with the situation next year and major focus will be on vehicular emissions -- vehicles contribute to about 40 percent of PM 2.5 emissions here.

"Industries in Delhi have completely switched to PNG. Action on road dust and dust pollution due to construction and demolition work, and garbage burning is ongoing. The major focus next year will be on vehicles," he said.

The Delhi government is likely to ask e-commerce companies, food delivery services and cab aggregators, which account for 30 percent of the wheels on the roads, to completely switch to electric vehicles.

Petrol pumps will be directed to not give fuel to vehicles without a pollution-under-check certificate.

Directions under the Environment (Protection) Act in this regard are expected to be issued soon.

In compliance with the National Green Tribunal's directions, the Delhi government will deregister diesel vehicles which will complete 10 years on January 1, 2022, and issue NOC so that they can be re-registered in other places.

However, no NOC will be issued for diesel vehicles which have completed 15 years or more.

The city government is likely to give some funds received from the Centre under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to municipal corporations for the first time for management of road dust and potholes and prevent open waste burning.

This is the first time Delhi has got funds under NCAP, a national-level strategy for 20 to 30 per cent reduction in PM2.5 and PM10 concentration by 2024.

Delhi has been allocated Rs 18.74 crore under NCAP. The first instalment of Rs 11 crore was released earlier this month, according Union environment ministry officials.

In 2022, Delhi will publish its first 'State of Environment Report' which will have data on all key areas, including sewage, water quality, waste collection and segregation.

"The multiplicity of departments in Delhi impedes problem resolution. Had it been Nagpur or Mumbai or Chennai, it would have been easier. So, the objective is to fix accountability on departments concerned," an official said.

Delhi squandered the gains made in the Yamuna water quality due to the lockdown in 2020.

The high pollution load and resultant frothing in the river in November, around Chhath, attracted global condemnation.

The Delhi government deployed 15 boats to remove toxic froth at Kalindi Kunj banks, where people gathered for Chhath despite restrictions. Bamboo structures were installed and water sprayed from tankers to dissipate the foam.

As the administration faced flak for these 'cover-up' measures, officials admitted that the problem of frothing a sign hazardous water quality will continue unless sewage treatment plants (STPs) and common effluent treatment plants in Delhi are upgraded to meet the new standards and all unauthorized colonies are connected to the sewer network.

On an average, 24 out of the 35 STPs in Delhi did not meet prescribed standards for wastewater over the last one year, government data stated.

Delhi generates around 720 million gallons of wastewater a day. The 35 STPs at 20 locations can treat up to 597 MGD and have been utilising around 90 percent of their capacity.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a 6-point action plan to clean Yamuna and constituted a cell to improve co-ordination among agencies involved in cleaning the river.

He said he will deliver on the promise he made before the 2019 assembly elections to clean the river's Delhi stretch.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)