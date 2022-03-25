Delhi sees 112 new Covid cases, one death in a day; positivity rate 0.41%

Delhi on Friday reported 112 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate increased marginally to 0.41 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count has increased to 18,64,358 and the death toll has risen to 26,150, the bulletin stated.

As many as 27,644 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, it said.

On Thursday, Delhi had reported 111 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.38 per cent, and one death.

On Wednesday, it had reported 132 cases with a positivity rate of 0.40 per cent, and no death.

On multiple days in March so far, the city has recorded no deaths.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the highly transmissible variant of the virus.

Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation in Delhi has also fallen significantly over the last few weeks.

As on February 1, the total number of home isolation cases stood at 12,312. The number stood at 329 on Friday, the bulletin stated.

There are 2,929 containment zones in the city, it said.

There are 10,205 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 85 (0.85 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)