Madhya Pradesh reports 26 fresh Covid-19 cases; active tally at 132

-
ALSO READ
India administers over 1.75 billion vaccines against coronavirus so far
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of Covid vaccine shot
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
US reaffirms support for easing WTO rules on Covid-19 vaccines
Covid vaccines administered in India cross 1.65-bn mark
-
With the addition of 26 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,40,992 on Friday, an official from the state health department said.
As many as 26 patients were discharged from hospitals and no fresh fatalities were reported during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 10,30,126, while the toll stood at 10,734, the official said.
The central state is now left with 132 active cases, he said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.1 per cent.
With 21,849 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state has risen to 2,87,21,633, he added.
As per a government release, 11,52,80,031 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 83,102 jabs given on Friday.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,992, new cases 26, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,126, active cases 132, number of tests so far 2,87,21,633.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU