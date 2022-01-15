Delhi sees shallow to moderate fog; min temp recorded at 6 degrees Celsius

Delhi recorded shallow to moderate fog in several parts of the city on Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the meteorological department, "very dense" fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of "dense" fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, "moderate" 201 and 500 metres, and "shallow" 501 and 1,000 metres.

A minimum temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, was recorded in the city. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 16 degrees Celsius.

The capital's air quality index read 286 at 9 am, improving from 348 at 4 pm on Friday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity in the capital at 8.30 am was recorded at 95 per cent.

The weathermen have predicted a cold day on Saturday.

On Friday morning, a thick layer of dense fog had reduced visibility to 50 meters at Safdarjung and Palam. The maximum temperature on Friday was 15.4 degree Celsius, five notches below the season's average.

