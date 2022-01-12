Cold wave intensifies in parts of India leading to fog, poor visibility

-
Cold wave gripped parts of India on Wednesday morning leading to low visibility and dense fog in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Punjab and Southwest Uttar Pradesh.
The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that fog was observed in pockets over Northwest Rajasthan, Punjab, Southwest Uttar Pradesh, east Bihar, Jharkhand and plains of Uttarakhand.
"Fog observed (at 0830 hours IST of today): Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets over Northwest Rajasthan; Dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, Southwest UP, east Bihar, Jharkhand and plains of Uttarakhand and moderate fog at isolated pockets over NE Rajasthan," tweeted the weather agency.
Visibility of 700 metres was reported at Delhi's Palam area, whereas Punjab's Amritsar, Uttar Pradesh's Agra and Jharkhand's Ranchi reported visibility of 50 metres.
"Visibility recorded (at 0830 hours IST of today)(in mt): Ganganagar -25; Bhatinda, Amritsar, Pantnagar, Agra, Purnea and Ranchi -50each; Churu and Jaipur -200 each; Delhi (Palam) is reporting 700m," tweeted IMD.
Delhi's air quality has slipped from the 'satisfactory' category to 'moderate', with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 193, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
The air quality in the national capital was in the 'moderate' category for the last three days as the capital city and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall in the last few days.
The air quality in Gurugram has also slipped to the 'moderate' category, with AQI at 105. Meanwhile, the air quality in Noida has slipped to the 'poor' category. The AQI in the region stands at 211.
As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
As per the regional meteorological departments of cities, Delhi reported a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, Rajasthan's Churu reported a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius.
