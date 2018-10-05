Delhi signs twin-city pact with Moscow for tourism and education for 3 yrs

-
The Delhi government on Friday signed a twin-city agreement with the government of Moscow for cooperation in various fields, including environment, culture and education, for the next three years.
"The agreement was signed by Minister of the Moscow City government and head of its international relations Sergey Cheremin and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia," an official statement said.
The two governments have mutually agreed to extend the Twining Agreement for the period of three years, starting from November 1, in environmental protection and air pollution control, cultural and tourism, healthcare, education, sports, transport management and e-governance, it said.
The agreement will help in establishing friendship and cooperation between the two cities and will also help in maintaining regular contacts between the two governments.
