JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India's cooling energy consumption to grow around 2.2 times by 2027: Report
Business Standard

Delhi signs twin-city pact with Moscow for tourism and education for 3 yrs

The agreement will help in establishing friendship and cooperation between the two cities

IANS  |  New Delhi 

India, China, 3 others sign pact on tax info sharing

The Delhi government on Friday signed a twin-city agreement with the government of Moscow for cooperation in various fields, including environment, culture and education, for the next three years.

"The agreement was signed by Minister of the Moscow City government and head of its international relations Sergey Cheremin and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia," an official statement said.

The two governments have mutually agreed to extend the Twining Agreement for the period of three years, starting from November 1, in environmental protection and air pollution control, cultural and tourism, healthcare, education, sports, transport management and e-governance, it said.

The agreement will help in establishing friendship and cooperation between the two cities and will also help in maintaining regular contacts between the two governments.
First Published: Fri, October 05 2018. 20:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements