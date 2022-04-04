JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Environment

Fuel prices can be lowered by 30%, says Telangana minister K T Rama Rao
Business Standard

Delhi to have summer action plan to fight pollution, says Gopal Rai

The minister stressed that 31 per cent of the air pollution in Delhi is from local sources and the rest is from outside

Topics
Delhi Pollution | Gopal Rai | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gopal Rai | Photo: @AapKaGopalRai
Gopal Rai | Photo: @AapKaGopalRai

The Delhi government will prepare a 14-point summer action plan to fight pollution in the capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

He said the plan will focus on open burning of garbage, fires at landfill sites, increasing green cover on the roadside, rejuvenation of water bodies, parks, tree transplantation monitoring, phasing out of single-use plastics, development of an eco-waste park, urban farming etc.

"We have decided to prepare a summer action like we have in winter to fight air pollution. Agencies concerned have been asked to prepare their respective plan by April 11," Rai said at a press conference.

The minister stressed that 31 per cent of the air pollution in Delhi is from local sources and the rest is from outside.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, April 04 2022. 17:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU