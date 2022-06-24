Delhi traders, transport groups protest move to ban heavy vehicles in Oct

-
ALSO READ
Will Guj Assembly be dissolved for poll announcement, Kejriwal asks BJP
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has anti-nation mindset: Delhi BJP
AAP chief, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand today
Arvind Kejriwal to flag-off 100 AC CNG buses in Delhi on Friday
Arvind Kejriwal is a 'migratory bird': Punjab Cong chief Navjot Singh Sidhu
-
Opposing the Delhi government's decision to ban entry of medium and heavy goods vehicles in the city, traders and transport organisations said it would "grossly and adversely affect" businesses in the national capital.
The decision to ban the entry of medium and heavy goods vehicles to the national capital from October 1 to February 28 was aimed at curbing vehicular pollution.
However, vehicles carrying raw vegetables, fruit, grains, milk and essential commodities will be allowed to enter the city, they said.
According to an official, vehicular pollution leads to deterioration in the air quality during the winter months.
President of all India Motor and Goods Transport Rajender Kapoor demanded the rollback of the ban and asked the government to consider some other way to resolve the pollution problem.
"Transportation quantity (of various essential commodities) is in hundreds of tons, which can be done only by heavy motor vehicles, not by light motor vehicles. Heavy machinery and building materials are also brought from various states and that cannot be done by light motor vehicles," he said,
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has convened a meeting of leading business associations of Delhi on June 29 to decide the future course of action over the issue.
Condemning the Arvind Kejriwal government's decision, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the move will ruin the trade in Delhi to a larger extent.
He claimed the traders in Delhi are "anguished and will oppose the arbitrary and obnoxious order". The decision under question reflects the "anti-trade attitude" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Khandelwal said.
"It is noteworthy that Delhi is the largest distribution centre in the country and the revenue of the Delhi Government is largely dependent on business activities.
"If this order is implemented, then there will be a big hurdle goods movement," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU