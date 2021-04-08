Delhi traffic police decides to accept cash as many unable to pay online

-
The Delhi traffic police will collect dues for pending challans in cash also as many individuals are not able to pay fines through the online payments system, officials said Thursday.
According to a circular issued Thursday, cash counters may be made operational in each circle every Saturday and Sunday between 10 am to 6 pm from April 10.
"It has been observed that many individuals with pending challans are not able to pay their fines through the online payment system for various reasons. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) has desired that the cash counter may be established in each circle on every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm to collect the fine amount for pending challans," it stated.
Sufficient number of enforcement officers may be deployed on these cash counters to collect the pending challans, it said.
The details of compounding notices may also be sent to the notice branch traffic headquarters, Todapur, it said.
"All Additional Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police and ranges are hereby requested to implement this scheme with effect from April 10, 2021 onwards and direct all Assistant Commissioners of Police and traffic inspectors working under their control to advertise in this regard on the social media, platform such as Twitter, Facebook etc," the circular said.
