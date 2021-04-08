CBI seeks access to Ambani bomb scare case papers to quiz Sachin Waze

-
The CBI on Thursday approached a
special NIA court here seeking access to papers of the case related to bomb scare at Mukesh Ambanis house for its preliminary enquiry into allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
The CBI's latest plea came a day after special NIA judge PR Sitre allowed the central agency's application to question suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, a key accused in the bomb scare case who is in custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Waze (49) was arrested on March 13 for his alleged role in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis house, 'Antilia', in south Mumbai on February 25 and the subsequent death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran.
The CBI claimed documents related to the explosives case will aid it in questioning Waze.
The special court kept the matter for hearing on Friday.
Following an order of the Bombay High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) late Tuesday night registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) to probe corruption allegations levelled by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh.
Singh was shifted from the post of Mumbai police commissioner to the Home Guards department on March 17.
The IPS officer later filed a petition in the HC seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh, alleging the NCP leader had asked Waze and other police officers to extort Rs 100 crore from restaurants and bars.
Deshmukh, who has rejected allegations levelled against him, resigned from the cabinet on April 5 after the HC order.
