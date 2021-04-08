MP govt aiming to generate 100,000 jobs per month: CM Shivraj Chouhan

-
The BJP government in Madhya
Pradesh was aiming to generate one lakh jobs per month, mostly in small and micro industries, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.
He said his goal was to see a vast network of small industries flourishing in the state and maintained the government was ready to become bank guarantorsfor prospective entrepreneurs.
Our target is to generate one lakh employment each month. To achieve this, our small and micro industries will help us, Chouhan said.
He was speaking after virtually inaugurating 1,891 micro, small and medium enterprises, which have come up in Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Ujjain.
Today is a historic day for Madhya Pradesh. I have inaugurated 1,891 micro, small and medium enterprises with Rs 4,227.10 crore investment, the chief minister added.
These units will generate 50,000 jobs. Micro, small and medium enterprises generate huge employment opportunities," Chouhan said.
Chouhan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he knows how to find opportunities in challenges.
He has given us the mantra of a self-reliant India. On our part, we have drawn up a road map of building a self- reliant Madhya Pradesh, the chief minister said.
Chouhan said those preparing for government services should aim to become entrepreneurs and job creators.
I call upon young people preparing to clear exams for government jobs to gather courage and become job providers not seekers, he added.
"We are willing to become bank guarantorsfor them (to avail loans to set up units), Chouhan added.
