UP police issues state-wide alert after Jahangirpuri violence on Saturday

-
ALSO READ
Violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Bhopal police on high alert on Hanuman Jayanti after Ram Navami clashes
India can't stay stagnant: PM Modi urges people to buy domestic goods
Kejriwal to offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple, Ram Janmbhoomi
Police tightens security at JNU to maintain peace a day after clashes
-
The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday issued a state-wide alert after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday.
UP's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said senior officials in the field have been asked to keep a close watch on sensitive areas of their respective districts after Delhi's Jahangirpuri incident.
"The officials, especially in districts adjoining Delhi, have been asked to stay prepared to avert any kind of untoward incident anywhere in the state," the officer said.
The officers have also been asked to stay mobile and maintain area domination, he said.
Violence broke out in Jahangirpuri of Delhi earlier in the day allegedly after an attack on a procession, being taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU