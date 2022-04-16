Violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

-
ALSO READ
Bhopal police on high alert on Hanuman Jayanti after Ram Navami clashes
India can't stay stagnant: PM Modi urges people to buy domestic goods
Manish Sisodia inaugurates new academic block at ITI Jahangirpuri
Kejriwal to offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple, Ram Janmbhoomi
India can't afford to remain stagnant at this juncture, says PM Modi
-
Violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, leaving several police personnel injured.
There was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched, police said.
Warning of strict action against rioters, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas.
Senior officers have been asked to remain in the field and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake patrolling. Citizens are requested not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media, he tweeted.
"It was a traditional procession and was being escorted by police personnel. However, a clash between two communities erupted as the procession reached near Kushal cinema hall," a police officer said.
Police personnel who were present on the spot were injured as they tried to stop the violence, they said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner (law and order) and directed them to take all necessary action following the violence, sources said.
The Delhi Police has also apprised the top functionaries of the Union Home Ministry.
The home ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and gave necessary directions to the Delhi Police, the sources said.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is the Centre's responsibility to ensure peace is maintained in the national capital.
''I also appeal to the people to maintain peace and order," he told reporters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU