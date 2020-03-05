Delhi violence toll rises to 53 even as political slugfest continues

The death toll in the violence in northeast has risen to 53 even though normalcy is returning.

Till now, the maximum 44 deaths have been reported from the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital which is in the vicinity of these areas.

GTB Hospital's Medical Director Sunil Kumar said: "Most of the deceased were young, as they fell in the age group between 20 to 40. Out of the 44 dead, only one is female."

He also said that 298 patients have been treated so far at the hospital.

Three deaths have been reported from Lok Nayak Hospital, one from Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital and five from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The violence which hit the capital for over three days started on February 24 as a clash between groups supporting and opposing the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and then took on a communal hue.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Police's Crime Branch to carry out an investigation into it.