Business Standard

Delhi Waqf Board moves HC against Centre's decision: Amanatullah Khan

He asserted that the 123 properties are with the Waqf Board for long and the Centre was bypassing the law and courts in trying to occupy it forcibly

Topics
Waqf Board | New Delhi | High Court

Press Trust of India 

Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court

The Delhi Waqf Board has moved the High Court against the Centre's decision to take over 123 Waqf properties, Board chairman Amanatullah Khan said on Monday.

He asserted that the 123 properties are with the Waqf Board for long and the Centre was bypassing the law and courts in trying to "occupy it forcibly".

The Land and Development Office (L&DO) of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs recently decided to take over the 123 properties of the Delhi Waqf Board, including mosques, dargah and graveyards.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 16:12 IST

