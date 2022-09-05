Delhiites in favour of EV transition for delivery, e-commerce firms: Survey

-
-
A new consumer survey shows strong support from Delhi consumers for the proposed aggregator scheme of the city government which requires a time-bound transition to electric vehicles by last-mile delivery and e-commerce companies.
The proposed scheme sets an April 30, 2030 deadline for the complete transition of Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) to electric vehicles (EV) among e-commerce, delivery and transport logistics service providers.
Commissioned by the Sustainable Mobility Network and conducted by CMSR Consultants, the survey shows that 80 per cent of the 1,508 respondents in Delhi attributed last-mile delivery vehicles as one of the reasons for rising air pollution in the city.
According to the survey, 95.2 per cent of the respondents agreed that a switch to EVs by delivery companies is important for addressing air pollution issues and mitigating climate change.
The survey, conducted through a mix of offline on-ground interviews (70 per cent) and online survey responses (30 per cent) in Delhi, also found that an overwhelming majority of respondents (91 per cent) believe proactive action and transition by one company can encourage others and bring rapid change in the sector.
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 23:26 IST