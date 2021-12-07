Dengue death toll in Delhi rises to 15, tally over 8,900: Civic body

-
Six more deaths due to dengue have been reported in Delhi taking the total number of fatalities due to the vector-borne disease in the city this year to 15, according to a municipal report released on Monday.
Till November 29, the official dengue death tally, maintained by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, was nine. It included a boy and a three-year-old girl.
The number of dengue cases in Delhi has jumped to over 8,900. Nearly 700 fresh cases have been logged in the last one week.
According to the civic body's report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 8,975 dengue cases and 15 deaths have been recorded this season till December 4.
In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were 4,431 in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019 and 1,072 in 2020.
In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.
According to civic authorities, among the six newly reported deaths, two were boys aged 11 and 13. They were residents of Malviya Nagar and Madangir, and died at Max hospital on October 22 and November 15, respectively.
A 25-year-old man, a resident of Turkman Gate in Old Delhi, had died at the Lok Nayak Hospital on November 5 while a 38-year-old man from Deoli village had died of dengue at Max hospital on October 17.
The other two casualties were women -- a 20-year-old from the Shahbad Mohammadpur area and a 43-year-old from Sarita Vihar. The 20-year-old woman died at Ayushmann Hospital on November 10, while the other died at Holy Family Hospital on November 12, according to officials.
The number of dengue fatalities in Delhi this year is the highest since 2016 when the officially reported death count was 10. The national capital recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 each in 2017 and 2016.
On November 17, the city had recorded 5,277 dengue cases, making it the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015.
In September, 217 cases were logged, the highest count for the month in three years.
The number of cases reported in the January 1-December 4 period in the previous five years were 992 in 2020; 1,884 in 2019; 2,732 in 20180; 4,681 in 2017 and 4,305 in 2016.
A total of 1,072 cases and one death, were logged in the entire year in 2020, according to the report released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the nodal agency for tabulating data on vector-borne diseases in the city.
The 6,739 cases reported in November is by far the highest in a month this year. It is also the highest count for November in at least six years. In December, 699 cases have been recorded till last Saturday.
The month-wise distribution of dengue cases in 2021 was January nil, February two, March five, April 10, May 12, June seven, July 16 and August 72.
Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.
Amid the spike in cases of dengue, the three civic bodies have intensified their fogging and spraying drives.
