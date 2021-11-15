Delhi records 5,270 dengue cases this season, highest in 6 years

The number of in Delhi this season has crossed 5,270, the highest in the national capital in a year since 2015, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Nearly 2,570 fresh cases of the vector-borne disease were logged in the city in the last one week. However, no fresh fatality was reported.

According to the report on vector-borne diseases, a total of 5,277 were recorded this year till November 13.

In the previous years, the total count of was -- 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019) and 1,072 (2020), according to the report.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, during which the number of reported cases crossed 10,600 in October alone, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

Of the dengue cases in Delhi this year, 3,740 were reported in the first 13 days of November. In October, 1,196 cases were reported.

The total number of cases this year till November 6 stood at 2,708 and the official death toll due to dengue was nine.

In September, 217 cases were logged, the highest count for the month in three years.

This is also the highest number of fatalities due to dengue recorded in a year in the national capital since 2017, when the officially reported death count was 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)