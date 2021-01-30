LIVE: Farmers to observe day-long fast on Gandhi's death anniversary today

Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 66: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Friday announced that farmers agitating against the Centre's new agricultural laws will observe "Sadbhavana Diwas" on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on January 30 and hold a day-long fast.

Farmers agitating against the Centre's new agriculture laws will observe "Sadbhavana Diwas" on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary today and hold a day-long fast.

"A fast will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm at Borders and protest sites across India, on the martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi Ji and the day will be marked as 'Sadbhavana Diwas'," according to a statement issued by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed the apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.