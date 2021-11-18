Depression over Bay of Bengal to cross Tamil Nadu and Andhra early Friday

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, expected to hit coast on May 27
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
Cyclone Yaas: IAF keeps 11 transport aircraft, 25 helicopters on standby
-
A depression has formed over the Bay of Bengal and it will cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh by early November 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday, as rains lashed Chennai and its neighbouring districts, with forecast of more spells.
The depression lay over 300 km from here, the IMD said in a tweet.
"A depression has formed over southwest Bay of Bengal at 0830 hours IST (8.30 am) of today, the 18th November about 310 km southeast of Chennai. To move west-northwestwards and cross north TN and adjoining south AP coasts by the early morning of 19th Nov," it said.
The weather office forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls as "very likely" over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining southern districts in the next 24 hours.
Meanwhile, overnight rains lashed many parts of the city and its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet, prompting the authorities to announce holiday for schools.
The city civic body officials said their manpower and equipment were on standby to engage in quick relief and rescue activities, should the need arise, since the metro had witnessed severe flooding and inundation just about a fortnight back following incessant rains.
In other districts like Tirunelveli and Pudukottai, sharp spells led to water stagnation and inundation in some areas.
In neighbouring Puducherry, normal life was hit on Thursday following incessant rains since last night.
Education Minister A Namassivayam announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday in view of the heavy rains.
Most of the thoroughfares in the union territory were waterlogged as a result of the heavy downpour since Wednesday night, affecting traffic movement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU