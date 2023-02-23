Deputy NSA calls for adoption of new technologies for railway security

Deputy National Security Adviser Pankaj Kumar Singh on Thursday called for adoption of new technologies for railway security.

Speaking at the 18th UIC World Security Congress, he lauded the role of UIC and its security platform for bringing together all stakeholders to develop solutions for emerging security threats.

He highlighted the exceptional role played by Railway Protection Force in enhancing passenger security through various initiatives such as Operation Nanhe Farishte for rescue of children and Operation AAHT for rescuing women and children from the clutches of traffickers.

Singh called for adoption of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) among others to develop comprehensive solutions for Railway Security that covers all aspects of the railway system including infrastructure, operations, and passenger experience.

The 18th UIC World Security Congress was jointly organised by Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the International Union of (UIC). IT concluded with the adoption of the Jaipur Declaration, an official statement said.

The Paris-headquartered UIC (Union International Des Chemins) or International Union of was established in 1922. It is the worldwide professional association representing the railway sector for research, development & promotion of rail transport.

The conference discussed the latest developments and best practices in railway security, focusing on the theme of "Railway Security Strategy: Responses and Vision for Future."



Director General, RPF, Sanjay Chander read out the "Jaipur declaration" outlining an actionable agenda for the UIC to explore innovative approaches that can help global railway organisations achieve their long-term goal of safety and security.

The declaration highlighted the commitment of UIC to work towards providing a safer and more secure rail network across the globe by also fully activating the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and African regional assemblies by 2025.

